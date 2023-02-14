When Calls the Heart season 10 premiere date: Fact & fiction

We know that there is a good bit of confusion out there already when it comes to When Calls the Heart season 10 at Hallmark Channel. Would we love for some of that to be cleared up soon? Absolutely! Yet, there is no clear indicator that this is going to happen.

Last week, the news was revealed for the first time that the Erin Krakow series is coming back in July. That came as a big shock, mostly because the series has been a winter TV staple for a long period of time. It’s also led to a lot of rampant speculation.

So what is true, and what’s a byproduct of a lot of us letting online chatter run amok?

First things first, let’s reiterate this: There is no evidence that season 10 is the final one. If that happens, it probably doesn’t have anything to do with the move. They could’ve aired the final season in the winter and be just fine! The real reason for the move seems to be to allow new shows a chance to shine in the winter timeslots, which can be more lucrative. If When Calls the Heart can retain the fan base it has, odds are it is going to be more than fine.

Now, we know there are a lot of rumors out there, whether it be that Hallmark doesn’t care about the show, that it comes for a former creative regime, or that it could be on the move elsewhere. Those are just that: Rumors. We wouldn’t buy into any of it right now. This show does still generate a good bit of money and we tend to think if possible, the established network is going to hold onto it. Our expectation is that we’ll see a reveal at some point in the spring, so we’ll do our best to keep watch for that.

What do you think we are really going to see in regards to When Calls the Heart season 10?

Once you do that, stay tuned — we will have some more information as we get a little closer to the return. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

