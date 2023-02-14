Is Rafael Silva leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star? Will Carlos die?

Is Rafael Silva leaving 9-1-1: Lone Star following the events of tonight’s season 4 episode? In advance, we know that the show wants us to worry. After all, isn’t that something they almost always want behind the scenes? This is a universe unafraid to kill people off — we’ve seen it happen before, and we certainly think that it’s going to happen again.

With this being said, we 100% don’t think that it’s going to be something that happens over the course of tonight’s episode — at least for Carlos. While the promos leave his fate up in the air, there hasn’t been any evidence publicly that Silva is getting ready to depart. Also, if they were to kill him off now it would drive most of the fan base understandably up a wall. Remember that we’re building towards a wedding for TK and Carlos; plus, killing off LGBTQ+ characters has become such an unfortunate and frustrating trope. We’re hopeful he will be fine, even if there are some consequences to the perilous situation that he finds himself in.

As it turns out … He is okay! Things were touch-and-go for a while but in the end, you’ll see the character on the other side.

In speaking about the aftermath of this situation Carlos and TK, Silva said the following to Entertainment Weekly:

I think in that moment, for Carlos and TK, there isn’t so much to process. Essentially, everything goes out the window, and what stays is love — is the unity between them. I think both of them have gone through so much at this point that I think they both understand they belong with each other, and they belong with exactly where they are, and they love each other now more than ever. There is a line at the end where TK says, “You almost lost your life.” And Carlos just looks at him and says, “Well, it’s yours. My life is yours.” That moment, no pun intended, ties the knot on what their relationship is, and that they were meant to be together.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

