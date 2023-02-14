9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 5: Owen defends Marjan

As we get set for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 5 on Fox, could you say that things are moving in a slightly different direction? We’d certainly argue so, and for a wide array of different reasons.

For most of the past few episodes, for example, the Carlos storyline with Iris has received a good bit of publicity and understandably so. However, entering this upcoming story titled “Human Resources,” it already seems like the powers-that-be are moving things along in a slightly different direction. To get some more insight on that, take a look at the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 5 synopsis below:

Owen helps defend Marjan when a rescue complaint forces her to make a challenging ethical decision. Meanwhile, Grace befriends a young boy who becomes a frequent 9-1-1 caller, but when she discovers he may be in some real danger she must step in in the all-new “Human Resources” episode of 9-1-1 Lone Star airing Tuesday, Feb. 21 (8:00-9:01 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-405) (TV-14 D, L, V)

The case of these frequent callers is often a fascinating one to us, mostly because there is often a larger reason behind some of these messages coming in when they are, and it may also not be abundantly clear to a lot of dispatch operators while things are going on. In order for Grace to really help this young boy, she may have to dive deep into her memory bank and remember a lot of the conversations that the two have had over time. After all, this could prove far more useful than she realizes upon first glance.

In general, don’t be surprised if at least one of the storylines mentioned above courses through more than just a single episode. We’ve already got evidence aplenty here, after all, that the writers are more than happy to take their time with specific things.

