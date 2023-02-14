Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: A Kevin Costner saga

We’ve been told that Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 is coming to Paramount Network this summer — however, that in itself still remains a mystery. After all, just think a lot about what is happening at the moment behind the scenes!

Last week, the shocking news first came out that the series is in some jeopardy over the status of star Kevin Costner, who may be looking to work fewer days if he continues forward as John Dutton. We know that he does have a lot of things happening, including a project called Horizon that he shot last fall, and that may be causing his schedule to be a little bit filled-up.

Over the past 24 hours, we have seen Kevin come out with a statement — his first since all of the news broke. However, within this he didn’t actually address his future on the show at all. If you head over to his Instagram, you can see him unboxing the award he received for Yellowstone from the Golden Globes, where he thanks people and tells a story about how becoming an actor transformed his life. However, he speaks very little about the show itself, even though the majority of the comments are from fans asking him to stay on the show. It doesn’t make the situation feel any less concerning — we do think there’s a chance that things get worked out for the rest of season 5 but beyond just that, things could be a little more unclear.

Our hope at the moment is pretty clear — that over the next few weeks, some more clarity will be presented on this situation and we can start to see everything move forward across the board. The end of episode 8, after all, set the stage for a huge battle with Jamie on one side and Beth on the other — don’t we deserve some more closure with that?

