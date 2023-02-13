Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: In an ideal world…

There is no question that as of late, there has been a lot of chaos and confusion when it comes to a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date. If you’ve been online over the past week, then you are probably privy to a lot of it, including the rumors that there is a dispute between Kevin Costner and the Paramount Network over how much the actor will be available.

We know that there are some legitimate reasons to be worried, but for the sake of this article, why not take a slightly more optimistic approach? To be specific, let’s look at things as though they could actually work out and the show will be back this summer, as previously specified.

It is worth noting that the future of this show is not necessarily doomed. Even if we do have some major questions as to why the schedule hasn’t been worked out yet, if production starts next month it is still easy to imagine that Yellowstone could return in either late June or July. There are only six episodes, and this is not some massive superhero show with a ton of visual effects. It is possible for the installments to be turned around in time.

This is why, at least for the time being, we’d advise you to look at June 25, July 2, and July 9 as potential return dates for the show. We don’t think Paramount Network wants to start the show back later in the summer unless they have to, especially since they could have total ownership of the night if they bring the cast and crew back around this time of the year.

What we do think, though, is that this behind-the-scenes uncertainty may make it that we don’t have a lot of announcements for quite some time. Until the cast and crew are back shooting, we tend to think it is hard to know anything for sure.

Do you still think we could get Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 in the early summer?

