Yellowstone season 5: Is this the end over Kevin Costner’s future?

What is happening when it comes to the long-term future of Yellowstone beyond season 5? Let’s just say that this situation is messier than ever before … or ever expected.

According to a new report from Deadline, there is a chance that season 5 of the Paramount Network drama could be the end amidst disputes of Kevin Costner’s shooting schedule. The report notes that the actor only wanted to spend a week filming the second part of the season, and that is causing them to look towards a franchise extension featuring several familiar faces and then also Matthew McConaughey, who could come on board as a topline star. This is almost total chaos, and it’s very-much unexpected for one of the most popular shows on cable.

In a statement, Paramount Network itself seems to suggest that talks with Costner are ongoing:

“We have no news to report. Kevin Costner is a big part of Yellowstone and we hope that’s the case for a long time to come. Thanks to the brilliant mind of Taylor Sheridan, we are always working on franchise expansions of this incredible world he has built. Matthew McConaughey is a phenomenal talent with whom we’d love to partner.”

If Yellowstone does end with season 5, then it certainly does put a major dent in what was the original plan for the show. We’d heard rumors that Sheridan wanted it to go for six or seven seasons; he never was down for this to be some sort of decade-long odyssey. While the powers-that-be try to untangle the current situation with the flagship show, at least there are other possibilities that could be explored and there are other prequels and spin-offs out there.

We know that Costner has been busy with his own upcoming film project Horizon, and we tend to think the long wait for the second part of season 5 was meant to accommodation some of his other work. With that being said, how far are they really willing to go? That is the last remaining question.

Do you think that Yellowstone season 5 could really be the final season?

