YOU: Early season 4 ratings help make season 5 case

While there is no YOU season 5 renewal official at Netflix at the moment, you can certainly argue for it based on the latest numbers.

According to a new report from Deadline, the Penn Badgley series ended up generating 92.1 million hours for the first five episodes of the season, making it the streaming service’s most-viewed title for the week. It hit the top ten list in 90 different countries, which is a strong indicator that this is not just a singular obsession in one part of the world.

When you think about all of these numbers alone, it does make a pretty strong case that we are going to get another season down the road — however, don’t be altogether shocked if it is not announced for at least a little while. The second part of YOU season 4 is going to be coming out in early March, and we tend to think an announcement will come after that. We know that the producers already have an idea for another season, and we’ll see at that point whether or not it is the final chapter.

In general, we really enjoy the first half of the season — it certainly has a Glass Onion feel with the whodunnit nature of the story and a number of unique characters. It also does leave off with a number of interesting questions, including whether or not Marienne will return and whether someone like Joe could truly change. We know that he may think of himself as somewhat different than Rhys, but we don’t think that he has ever been an altogether good judge of his own behavior. (Hey, we’ve got three seasons of evidence that cannot be ignored here!)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

