Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: The impact of prequel news

Now that we know the premiere date for the Queen Charlotte prequel, why not talk more about Bridgerton proper?

First and foremost, though, here’s a refresher if you missed the big news earlier today. The plan, at least for now, seems to be to bring the prequel onto Netflix in early May. This is about when a lot of people expected to see it back, and its presence there probably does solidify that we aren’t getting season 3 in the first half of this year.

Is that a surprise? Hardly. The OG Bridgerton is still in the final stages of production on its upcoming batch of episodes, and typically Netflix shows spend months after the fact trying to edit everything together and perfecting things before the release. We also don’t think that the streaming service is going to be out to release season 3 too close to the prequel, since they will want each of them to have some individual opportunities to shine.

At the earliest, we would say that season 3 could end up premiering in the fall, but we also wouldn’t be shocked if there was a plan for early winter here. Or, let’s get specific for a moment: The more we think about it, the more likely a release on Christmas Day makes a reasonable amount of sense. This is a time period that worked really well for the first season, and that is far enough away from the prequel that the two each will get their own moment in the sun.

If there is a silver lining that comes with waiting this long for Bridgerton season 3, it’s likely that it could lessen the hiatus leading into the already-renewed season 4. Hopefully, more news on that will surface later this year.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

