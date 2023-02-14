How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 5: Brunch & Val’s parents

When How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 5 arrives on Hulu next week, you could see a story very much about friendship. How else do you explain the title here? We’re gearing up for “Ride or Die,” and we imagine there will be big moments throughout hitting that theme home.

Also, of course we imagine that we’ll continue inching our way towards some eventual answers … though it’s probably not going to be done in much of a hurry.

To get a few more details now all about what lies ahead, go ahead and check out the full How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 5 synopsis below:

Sophie and Val have conflicting feelings about brunch with Val’s parents. The gang attends Jesse’s Long Island show.

The Long Island part of the story will probably just be funny in how it is depicted. After all, remember that this show does have a tendency to play up places outside of New York City as somehow faraway lands. There will be comedy that comes with that, but it also does feel like there’s a certain inevitability to Jesse and Sophie’s story right now. Despite where they have been for most of the season, we have a hard time imagining that they will be hovering away from each other forever. Somehow, they could get drawn back into one another’s worlds romantically, but does it last? Is that possible? We’re hoping that there is still a lot of unpredictability ahead, so let’s just wait and see if that turns out to be the case.

Ultimately, go ahead and remember this: We are still pretty darn far away from the show being done with this season! That’s one of the many virtues of being granted a 20-episode order from the get-go here.

