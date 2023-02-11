How I Met Your Father season 2: Hilary Duff on more cameos

The most exciting moment of How I Met Your Father season 2 so far clearly came about close to the end of the premiere. After all, Neil Patrick Harris returned as his How I Met Your Mother character Barney Stinson!

There is no denying that the first appearance from the actor was great, but it was also pretty small. We got to see him for a second in a flash-forward as we saw Sophie (Hilary Duff) get in a fender-bender with the character. Barney’s still wearing his famous suit, and this whole incident comes at a pretty low point in her life.

When we see Harris later this season, we know there’s going to be a significant role that he plays — meanwhile, we know that Cobie Smulders had a notable role at the end of season 1.

Are more cameos coming? If Duff has her way, it certainly seems like that. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, here is what she had to say on the subject:

“I was really nervous to work with NPH. He’s just such a stud. He’s legendary … Everything he does — if he’s hosting something or he’s got a TV show on the air or he’s doing Broadway — he’s just fantastic. And so the fact that he said yes made us really excited … And obviously, our goal is to hopefully collect them all.”

It is kind of funny that Duff speaks about actors from the original show like they are Pokémon, and we do tend to think most will come back at some point. Jason Segel noted that he’d be game to reprise Marshall during his promotional tour for Shrinking, and Josh Radnor has expressed some interest in bringing back Ted in the past. We do think that Ted should be the last OG character who turns up, mostly because of the obvious parallels that exist between him and Sophie.

