How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 4 spoilers: A kiss mystery

As we get ourselves prepared for How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 4 over on Hulu, there is a lot to think about!

Of course, we’ll share some more specifics about this episode (titled ‘Pathetic Deirdre”) in a second, but let’s go ahead and remind you of something that Sophie said in the future on this past episode: By the time she turns 40, she will have kissed more or less all of her friends. How in the world does that come about? We don’t necessarily think that she’s endgame with all of these characters, but that’s a fun little tease to tide us over — amidst, of course, the eventual arrival of Barney Stinson within this world. (So far, we’ve only seen a few seconds of Neil Patrick Harris as his iconic character.)

For the record, one or two of these kisses could end up being playful. Others, meanwhile, more romantic.

Now, let’s get more into How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 4 — check out the synopsis below:

Sophie and Val question where they are in their careers and reach out to an old friend. Jesse and Meredith make a tour announcement video.

After the whole midwife disaster and what just happened with Sophie, Jesse, and the crazed purchaser of her last photo, we’re not surprised that Hilary Duff’s character finds herself in this place! The thing we most wonder with Jesse and Meredith, meanwhile, is how compelling this relationship can be made. We just think that it’s so obvious that the two don’t end up together that watching them is a rather difficult sell in some ways. You have to really figure out how to add more dimensions to their relationship! Or, if nothing else, a threat that Jesse could actually leave the friend group for this tour for some extended period of time.

Related – Get more discussion on the next How I Met Your Father episode right now!

What are you excited to see now moving into How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 4?

Share right away in the comments! Once you do just that, come back around — there are other updates ahead and we don’t want you missing them. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







