How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 4: Sophie’s next move?

Following what you saw this week on Hulu, what could be coming moving into How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 4? There is more coming as early as next week, and we do think the events of “The Reset Button” set the stage for a few new wrinkles.

Take, for starters, the state of thing for Sophie and Jesse. We know that Sophie made it clear to Jesse that she understood him getting with Meredith, and that she was “the love of his life.” Do we think that’s really true? Not so much. Personally, we think he feels that way about Hilary Duff’s character, but that hardly means that the two end up together. There are, after all, a few different twists and turns that could come up before we even get to that point.

There were some stories introduced in episode 3 that will come back down the road, including how Sophie gets that photo back — we just don’t think that it’s going to happen next week. The same goes for the return of Neil Patrick Harris, teased back in the premiere.

At the time of this writing, there aren’t any specifics out there as of yet for episode 4, so a certain degree of patience is going to be required here … even if we wish that this wasn’t the case. It is fair to say that we’re going to see more of Charlie potentially dating someone new, as he met someone in the closing seconds of episode 3. Val is confident that the two will end up together, but she also didn’t expect Charlie to meet someone else so fast. Suffice it to say, things are changing a little bit faster than anyone could have ever expected within the friend group.

Three episodes in, we’re not sure how much closer we actually are to “meeting” the Father or understanding the mystery, but who cares? As long as we’re entertained by Sophie’s journey, that’s what matters. At some point, she will date an older gentleman played by John Corbett, and that is something else to watch out for.

What do you most want to see on How I Met Your Father season 2 episode 4?

Is there any one part of the story you are most excited for moving forward? Share below, and remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







