The Mandalorian season 3: Pedro Pascal’s costume thoughts…

As we get ourselves prepared for The Mandalorian season 3 on Disney+ early next month, it’s always fun to hear from Pedro Pascal! We tend to think it is especially so when it comes to his character’s oh-so-famous costume. Let’s just say that as fun as it is to watch him as Din Djarin, wearing the outfit is not exactly the easiest thing in the world.

After all, it’s fair to say that this adds yet another acting challenge to a list of many on this show — including having to picture yourself in an elaborate and faraway world.

Speaking in a new interview with Empire Magazine, here is some of what Pascal (who also appears on The Last of Us) had to say about what it’s really like to be wearing this outfit a lot of the time:

“It’s like putting on a head-to-toe glove with weights on it … It’s ironic that you can’t see any facial expression because it puts you in the world so completely, and instantly makes the character feel real, but you can’t see s–t!

“They’ve continued to finesse and make it more comfortable, but it’s like going blind. Your breath completely fogs up the narrow slit that you can see through. There’s no peripheral vision. If there’s a hole, I’m going to fall into it.”

Of course, it’s up to the producers to make the scenes of Din Djarin look as seamless and comfortable as possible — this character constantly wears the suit and with that, it’s a natural extension of himself. He needs to be able to both fight and protect to the best of his ability — though we suspect moving into season 3 he’ll have a little more help courtesy of Grogu. After all, consider all of the training The Child had courtesy of one Luke Skywalker!

