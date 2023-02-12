The Mandalorian season 3 spoilers: New Pedro Pascal tease

There’s no denying the past month has been great for Pedro Pascal, and that will continue heading into The Mandalorian season 3 next month. How can it not? This is one of the biggest shows in the history of Disney+, and we tend to think it’s only going to get all the more massive and exciting as time goes on.

After all, just think about the central premise of the show moving forward. Din Djarin and Grogu are partners now. The title character is not trying to just bring “Baby Yoda” along to some particular destination. There’s a new dynamic and, of course, there are new challenges. One of the biggest ones moving forward is going to have a thing or two to do with Pascal’s character learning a bit more about his own identity.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — videos are coming on The Mandalorian!

In a new interview with Empire Magazine, here is just some of what the actor had to say as he set the stage for what is next:

“What I love most about Season 3 is how much the world opens up in terms of Mandalore and Mandalorians … That means so many different facets of culture, politics, and rules and discoveries. Delicious doors are flying wide open.”

This is ultimately a lot of the stuff that we’re the most excited for, and we feel like the creative team likely felt the same way behind the scenes. Who doesn’t love the chance to do a little bit of world-building, especially when it comes to a place where there is so much new stuff that can be explored? The television medium just allows for so much more of a deep-dive than you could ever hope to have within any of the movies.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Mandalorian, including a “nefarious” tease

What do you most want to see from Pedro Pascal as we move into The Mandalorian season 3?

Be sure to share in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







