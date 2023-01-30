The Mandalorian season 3 spoilers: Something nefarious ahead…

There’s little doubt in our mind that The Mandalorian season 3 is one of the most exciting TV events of the next two months. How can it not be? We’re talking about a show that is very much anticipated, builds off of two separate Star Wars shows, and has a really fantastic cast.

One of these said cast members is none other than Giancarlo Esposito, who clearly knows how to play nefarious people better than just about anyone on the planet. This is a guy who was first known for being Gus Fring, but now he’s got another iconic role to go along with it in Moff Gideon.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — videos are coming all about The Mandalorian!

Just in case you are wondering, Moff is absolutely going to have an important role in season 3 … and that could end up being bad news for Din Djarin and others. To get a few more teases, check out what Esposito had to say to TVLine recently:

“I mean, I always want more Moff Gideon — I’ve got to be honest with you! But, you know, you’re going to get a good amount of Moff Gideon … You always want to see the phoenix rise from the ashes. Or, you want to see a nefarious villain rise from the ashes. And believe me, he will.”

Of course, Gideon may not be the only adversary on The Mandalorian this time around, but we do think he’s poised for a unique story — and who knows how long it will last? While a season 4 has not been officially confirmed as of yet on Disney+, it does feel like a foregone conclusion. The moment the third season presumably shatters some ratings records, we could see it being ordered.

Related – Check out our impressions on the most-recent The Mandalorian trailer

What are you the most interested in seeing when it comes to The Mandalorian season 3 right now?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







