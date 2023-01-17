The Mandalorian season 3 trailer: Mando and Grogu’s new chapter

For most of the day, we were waiting around to get an official The Mandalorian season 3 trailer from the folks at Disney+. It was promised that we would get a chance to see it during the Monday Night Football broadcast, which of course meant a lot of people watching at least part of the game who probably would not otherwise.

So what did we see in this trailer? Think in terms of adventure, a distinctly urban setting, and of course significant threats that Din Djarin is set to do battle against.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube — there are other updates coming on The Mandalorian!

In making his journey this season, it seems as though Mando feels he needs a certain measure of atonement — whether or not he actually does is up for debate. Yet, we’ve seen time and time again with this show that being a Mandalorian means certain things and there are different sects within the group. There is a significant clashing of beliefs and we tend to think that, once again, this is going to be a focal point to what you see coming up.

Of course, beyond just that the story is really about the relationship between these two and you get more reminders of that throughout this trailer. Din Djarin has begun to realize that there is strength that can be found within this relationship, and that sometimes, it’s okay to ask for help.

For those who have not heard as of yet, you are going to see the season premiere on March 1. While there may not be confirmation of a season 4 as of yet, we do think it is very much a foregone conclusion. Watch the full trailer here.

Related – Go ahead and get some more news on The Mandalorian, including a few other details all about what’s coming

What did you think about The Mandalorian season 3 trailer?

Was it worth watching football in order to check it out? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







