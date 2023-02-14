YOU season 4: Penn Badgley on Netflix, killer obsessions

It isn’t altogether often that we see an actor on Netflix comment publicly about one of their other shows, but here we are with YOU and Penn Badgley.

It is fair to say that the actor is able to talk about America’s fascination with killers in a unique way. After all, Joe Goldberg is glamorized by some despite being an incredibly dangerous man who stalks women and kills those who stand in his way. This show also airs on the same streaming service as Dahmer, which generated huge viewership and generated a ton of controversy.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU video coverage!

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor spelled out some of his problems with the obsession with killers, and went so far as to take ownership of what happens with his own show and Joe:

“With our show, you’re meant to fall in love with him. That’s on us. Ted Bundy, that’s on you. Jeffrey Dahmer … That is on Netflix! That is squarely on the shoulders of Netflix.”

It is bold for Badgley to say this about Netflix, though at the same time we don’t get the sense that the streamer is going to back off their current content. They have already ordered more of the Monster anthology that brought Dahmer to the table, and we imagine that they will continue forward in saying that they are not glamorizing any of these real-life people on that particular show.

We should also note that this is far from the first time TV has made people want to root for terrible people. Dexter Morgan, regardless of his MO, was still a serial killer. Meanwhile, Walter White did some of the most terrible things imaginable and yet his wife was far more attacked online that he was.

Related – Is there a chance at a YOU season 5 already?

What do you think about some of Penn Badgley’s comments concerning YOU and also Jeffrey Dahmer?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates down the road. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







