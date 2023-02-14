YOU season 4 episode 6 spoilers: Can Joe actually change?

As we get ourselves prepared for YOU season 4 episode 6 over on Netflix, we find ourselves circling back to a familiar refrain. Is it possible at all that Joe Goldberg can be a different person from his past?

One of the things that we’ve seen time and time again with this show is Penn Badgley’s character view himself in a way that is not a reflection of his actions. Clearly, he likes to think that he is different from Rhys — in general, he likes to think that he is a good person overall. Even when he kills, he tends to think that there is a good-natured reason for it. His biggest problem is that denial, and that may cause the season 4 situation to be the same as every other that we’ve seen over the years.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU video coverage!

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Sera Gamble paints a pretty ominous picture when asked whether or not there is potential for Joe to be someone different:

Yeah, I think he wants to. But there’s wanting and being willing to do that work, as we all want to be things that are very hard to be.

In order for Joe to actually do the work necessary to change, he’ll need to 100% admit that he is the problem … and of course, that is where the big problem lies here. Based on what we’ve seen from the character so far, it is fair to wonder just how capable he really is of that.

Ultimately, we’ll at least get to see what’s next when the second half of season 4 premieres in March. On paper, it looks like a lot of the struggle ahead will be between himself and Rhys.

Related – Check out some more of our current expectations on a YOU season 5

Do you think that we will actually see a different Joe Goldberg moving into YOU season 4 episode 6?

Will he learn what is actually necessary in order to change? Share in the comments, and also come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







