FBI season 5 episode 14 spoilers: OA’s future in jeopardy?

Next week on CBS you’re going to have a chance to see FBI season 5 episode 14 arrive, and there’s room for great stuff across the board!

So what is there to be excited about? Well, of course you’re going to have the sort of high-intensity story that you’d come to expect from this show. Yet, at the same time there will also be another thing that matters significantly when it comes to OA. This show, like so many others, has done a good job trying to show what happens to these characters outside of work; yet, very few touch on the financial side of things. Being a government agent doesn’t always come with some enormous salary, especially when you consider the risks that come with the job. This is why agents sometimes make other moves to either supplement their income or plan for the future. OA has done that but in this episode, some of his financial risks start to fall apart.

Want to get more news about that? Then go ahead and check out the full FBI season 5 episode 14 synopsis below:

“Money for Nothing” – After a string of armed robberies target various businesses, the team investigates a suspect who leads them to something much bigger. Also, OA worries about his future when his investments begin to go south, on the CBS Original series FBI, Tuesday, Feb. 21 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.

What is interesting, at least to us, about this OA story is that it does really reflect to some extent what a lot of people have been going through within an ever-changing economy. We’re certainly rooting for OA to figure this out, but at the same time, we’re also left to wonder exactly how there can be a beginning, middle and end to this subplot in just one episode since financial matters tend to often be drawn-out and not always particularly exciting.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

