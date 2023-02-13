Call the Midwife renewed for season 14, season 15 by BBC One

Just in case you had any concern at all over the future of Call the Midwife, let’s just say we have great news to share today!

BBC One has now officially confirmed that they have ordered two more seasons of the period piece starring Helen George and so many others. There is one episode still set to air this season and on the other side of that, there was already a season 13 ordered. This renewal will bring the show through 2026 and in doing so, also allow the story to dive into the 1970’s.

In a statement per the aforementioned network, here is what writer Heidi Thomas had to say:

“We are a family behind the scenes, on the screen, and in front of the telly, and I’m thrilled that we’re all heading into the 1970s together.”

Meanwhile, fellow executive producer Dame Pippa Harris noted that the longevity of the series is a “tremendous achievement and it’s a testament to the passion and dedication of our cast and crew, of whom I’m very proud.”

The reality here is that this show is an institution to a number of viewers, and it succeeds mostly on the strength of its cast, crew, and also the heartfelt nature of its stories. There are not a lot of other programs out there quite like it and we tend to think that this adds to the overall appeal tremendously. It also has become a key part of everyone’s lives on Christmas Day, and we certainly think that this is going to persevere and remain a tradition.

Also, it’s worth noting that the series could still continue beyond season 15 — nothing has been confirmed there as of yet! Just getting to the 1970’s could be rather fun.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

