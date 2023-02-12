Call the Midwife season 12 episode 8 return date: A finale wait!

If you are excited to see Call the Midwife season 12 episode 8 arrive on BBC One, let’s just say we more than understand. Unfortunately, you’re also going to be waiting a good while to see it!

So what is going on here? Well, the final episode of the season is being pushed back, thanks mostly to the BAFTAs. The plan seems to be to air, per Entertainment Daily, the big installment on February 26. While it is unusual to have a break in the middle of the Helen George drama, it does happen here and there.

As for what is coming up on this all-important episode, there is a lot of buildup for it already thanks to one simple story: Trixie and Matthew’s wedding! This is something that has been at the center of discussion for much of the season, and it’s really the culmination of a long story for the Trixie character. While we are hopeful that there will be some super-happy moments at the end of it, we can’t just sit here and pretend that everything is going to go according to plan. Since when has that ever happened with any storyline across the board for this character?

Even if there are some emotional and tear-inducing stories within this big episode, at least you don’t have to worry about this being the final episode of the show. We know that another season has already been greenlit, which also means there will be another Christmas Special. Still, we recognize that this is more than ten episodes away and that is a really long wait.

As for whether or not season 13 is going to be the final one, we’ll just have to wait and see with that. Not everything with the long-term future is set in stone…

What are you the most excited to see when it comes to Call the Midwife season 12 episode 8 over on BBC One?

Are you sad to be waiting a good while to see the finale? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for more. (Photo: BBC One.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

