Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Why no Super Bowl reveal?

If you were like us, then you were probably hoping on some level that there was going to be a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date reveal following the Super Bowl. After all, there were reasons to make something happen!

So where do we start here? Well, the most logical place is reminding you that the Jason Sudeikis series is really not that far away from coming on the air, you’re going to have a chance to see the show back in the spring, and an announcement during the big game would have been a super-easy way to get some conversation generated almost immediately — and of course, we tend to think that is a great thing.

At the end of the day, though, we tend to think there are a couple of reasons why this didn’t happen.

Money – This is the big one. We imagine that Apple TV+ at the very least considered this idea, but likely opted against it on the basis of what the price tag would be to make something like this happen. This is for a show that already cost a good bit of money to make, and they may not have felt that they really needed to shell out this sort of money to get people excited about the future.

Venue – We do tend to think there are some other great plans to promote the show coming up. It would be amazing if we actually knew what those plans were, but for the time being, we’re just going to believe that the streaming service is going to pull out all of the stops to promote what is effectively the biggest show that they have. Why wouldn’t they, especially since there is so much speculation about this being the final season?

Why do you think there was no Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date reveal last night during the Super Bowl

