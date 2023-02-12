Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The final stretch

Are we currently in the midst of the home stretch when it comes to getting a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date over at Apple TV+? It goes without saying that we want the show back and soon, but whether or not an announcement is imminent is an entirely different story.

At the start of this weekend, we posed a question that has been on our mind for a good while now: Whether or not we’re going to get a premiere date reveal over the course of tonight’s Super Bowl broadcast. It makes some sense given that the Jason Sudeikis series is scheduled to return this spring, but we’re also well-aware of the fact that these ads cost millions of dollars and the aforementioned streaming service may opt to put some of their money elsewhere.

If there IS some sort of reveal coming during the big game, the folks at Apple TV+ are doing a good job keeping it a secret right now. There’s almost no discussion around a commercial tonight, but we don’t think that impedes on the chance that we are going to get something more VERY soon. The the show is coming back next month, we tend to think that there has to be some sort of reveal by the end of the week. If that doesn’t happen, let’s just say that we’re in a pretty precarious position when it comes to March. April is probably the most likely window right now, given that most networks / streamers like to give you a couple of months of buildup leading into a show coming back.

One way or another, isn’t it nice to know that within the next few months, we’re going to be diving back into the world of AFC Richmond? We know that this could be the final season, but that’s an issue we’ll deal with more down the road.

