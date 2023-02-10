Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Super Bowl reveal odds

We don’t think that it’s any mystery that we’ve been waiting a long time to get a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date at Apple TV+. Meanwhile, we also don’t think it’s any mystery that the Super Bowl is one of the most-watched television events of the year. It’s a giant sporting event, and the aforementioned comedy has a major sport from and center. Sure, it’s not the same sort of football popularized in America, but very much football nonetheless.

When you consider that Ted Lasso is coming back this spring, and the Super Bowl is the most-watched television event out there, you can argue that the stars have perfectly aligned for a big reveal over the weekend. So what are the odds that actually happens?

We’d love to sit here and say that it’s around 50%, but it’s probably a sliver lower than this. Why? It comes down to cost. We keep hearing, time and time again, how networks and streaming services are looking to cut back and save money. With that, it’s almost counter-intuitive then that Apple (despite being a huge corporation) would shell out millions to air a 30-second promo during the big game.

However, it’d be silly to sit here and say that it’s something the higher-ups have not considered, and they may still be planning something in secret. They could see enough financial benefit in a season 3 teaser to justify the cost, especially if it gets people to subscribe early for some other content, as well. Also, we’re not sure that they have another show as big as Ted Lasso, and they may not have one again for some time. The Morning Show and Severance are big, but do they have the same widespread cultural impact right now?

At the very least, the timing and the benefits make sense for there to be a premiere date reveal for season 3 this weekend — it just comes down to if it happens. (Late March is still a possibility for the Jason Sudeikis show, but April may be more likely at this point.)

