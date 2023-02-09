Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: The big secret?

We don’t think it comes as any surprise that there is some extraordinary demand out there for a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date. How can there not be? We are talking here about a very popular show that is been floating around for some time as the subject of great speculation. Because of all of this, why wouldn’t Apple TV+ just go ahead and announce some good news?

Obviously, we hope that it happens over the next few weeks, mostly because there doesn’t seem to be any real value in this staying a secret. We know the streamer probably has an exact date in mind already, even if we’re not altogether sure that they have told anyone else about it. The cast and crew could know something, but even that is not certain!

What the folks behind the scenes are missing out on at this point is pretty darn simple: A chance to really build some legitimate hype around what could very well be the most important show on their entire roster. If you let someone know when we’re seeing Ted Lasso and the rest of the AFC Richmond crew again, there can be conversations! There’s a way to keep people chatting about it for at least a reasonable amount of time. If you don’t do anything, meanwhile, you just leave the door open to speculation, and not really the good king. Instead of having them talk about what’s going to happen with Nate or if Ted will end up moving back to America, everyone is still transfixed on when the series will be back.

We know already that season 3 is airing in the spring, and it goes without saying that we’re grateful to have that knowledge. Even still, do you think that stops us from wanting more? We’d be silly to just be satisfied with the information that we currently have!

Odds are, we’ll be seeing the show before the end of April … ant that brings us back to our key question mark. We’re in February at this point. Why keep the info hidden?

When do you think we are going to formally learn a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date?

