Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: Is March off the table?

As we get further and further into the month of February, we have to wonder about the future of Ted Lasso season 3 moving into March. Is the show getting closer and closer to coming back? Sure, but that does not mean it is coming back next month, and that is where the current mystery lies.

For the time being, the only thing that Apple TV+ has actually said about the future of the series is that it is coming in the spring. Beyond that, everything is still very much up in the air. Our hope is obvious that over the course of the next month things will start to become clearer, but remember that most shows in the streaming era get a good 45+ days of promotion from the time the premiere date is announced until when they are actually back. We’re not at this point as of yet, so time could be ticking in regards to a potential late March premiere.

As a matter of fact, we’d go ahead and say this: If Ted Lasso doesn’t get a date announcement over the next week, March is probably off the table. If that happens, we come all the more confident that it will be April. We don’t imagine that the series is going to coming back in May, mostly because that seems like a little late for an Emmy push. Late March and April make the most sense, but we gotta see the ball rolling on a lot of this soon!

If there is any big-time conspiracy theory we could throw out there for some of the wait right now, it is this: Apple TV+ is worried about starting a campaign for the Jason Sudeikis series too early, mostly in fear that it would take something away from Shrinking. After all, they do want to ensure that people check out that show and they should, since it is rather good.

