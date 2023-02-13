YOU season 4 episode 6 return date: Why the wait?

Why are we having to wait to see YOU season 4 episode 6 on Netflix down the road? After the conclusion of episode 5, it makes sense to want more immediately.

In general, we think the move to split this season into halves is surprising when you think about the streaming service’s typical pattern of giving you all of the episodes at once. They are the people who really revolutionized the whole model of binge-watching and convincing viewers to check out a whole season at once. Are they moving away from that?

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more YOU video coverage!

For the time being, let’s just go ahead and say that the answer to that is a little bit complicated. We don’t think that Netflix is ever going to completely abandon their old identity. However, they may also be starting to recognize the value in keeping people subscribed for more than a month to watch a show they enjoy.

Beyond just that, there is also another consideration here: Actually having people talk about a show for a little while longer than just a week or two. One of the real challenges with the binge model is that it’s so easy to just move from one show to the next at a pace that leaves some forgotten. For a show like YOU, we do think there is some value in having the story told in halves — you still give people something to binge, but also leave them wanting a little bit more. Isn’t this the best of both worlds?

At least the break in the middle isn’t an extremely long one, as you are going to have a chance to see the second half kick off in March. At some point in between it would be great to have a formal season 5 renewal, but we’ll have to wait and see if that happens.

Related – What is there to expect when it comes to a YOU season 5?

Are you sad to be waiting for a little while to see YOU season 4 episode 6 over on Netflix?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for some additional details. (Photo: Netflix.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







