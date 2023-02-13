All American season 5 episode 12 spoilers: The hard aftermath

As you get yourselves prepared for All American season 5 episode 12 on The CW next week, we have one big of advice to share. If you don’t have any tissues at your place right now, you are going to want to pick some up.

The title for this episode is “Lost One” — what else is there to say? The synopsis for this All American makes the imminent pain all the more clear:

PULLING TOGETHER – When an unexpected event rocks both the Beverly Hills and Crenshaw communities, they come together to support each other in an unexpected way. Michael Schultz directed the episode written by Jameal Turner (#512). Original airdate 2/20/23.

When you typically see synopses from The CW for All American, you tend to get details on a number of storylines featuring the bulk of the characters. They aren’t anywhere near this short or this cryptic. All of this is a reminder that this is going to be a pretty difficult and painful story for a lot of these characters.

Also, we should go ahead and remind you now that this episode is going to be the final one before a hiatus — which does throw a little more weight on it. We know that these characters have gone through so much challenges over the past several years; what’s about to happen will try them once more, and they will have to figure out a way to further persevere.

No matter what happens from start to finish here, we do tend to think that this will be one of those episodes you remember for quite some time — not just for this season, but the series overall.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

