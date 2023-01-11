All American season 6 renewal confirmed at The CW!

While you may have questions about a number of The CW shows, the future for All American is thankfully cemented. While we wait for the series to return later this month with new episodes, we can say with 100% confidence that there will be a season 6.

In a statement confirming the news, here is what the network’s president of entertainment Brad Schwartz had to say:

“Over the last five seasons, All American has established itself as one of the all-time CW flagship franchises … All American is not only the network’s youngest series, but also the strongest performer when combining all our platforms. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, the entire creative team and the incredible cast for another season of captivating family drama.”

So what is allowing the football drama to succeed on the network amidst SO many cancellations? We think a lot of it has to do with its streaming performance plus it attracting such a wide demographic — it doesn’t cater to the same audience as some other CW shows and there is still some growth potential here. Remember that football is the real American pastime these days more so than baseball, and stories told within this world will almost always prove interesting.

Of course, we do wonder if a show like this is ultimate finite given that Spencer will only be in college for so long, but that’s nothing to be concerned about for now. Also, remember that they have done a pretty good job evolving the show beyond high school!

For those wondering, the future of the spin-off All American: Homecoming remains unclear.

Related – Be sure to check out some more news on All American, including details for the next new episode

What do you think about us already getting an official All American season 6 renewal over at The CW?

What are you prepared for over the rest of season 5? Share below, and also come back around for some additional updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







