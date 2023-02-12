The Morning Show season 3 premiere date: Super Bowl reveal?

Now that filming is officially done, what are the chances that we get a season 3 premiere date reveal for The Morning Show soon? Or, to be specific, could we get it during the Super Bowl this evening?

On paper, we more than understand why the question above is asked. This is exactly the sort of show that you’d want to see promoted in such a venue! You’ve got, after all, a great deal of star power with Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston — also, it’s one that could be easily promoted in a short period of time. We know that ads during the big game cost millions, but at the same time Apple TV+ has plenty of money in their coffers to pull off sharing a teaser or a trailer.

We recognize that we are writing this prior to the Super Bowl airing, but we feel pretty confident in saying that there’s a very small chance that The Morning Show season 3 will be the subject of any reveals tonight. Why? There is that aforementioned cost part of the equation, but there’s also timing to think about here. Remember for a moment that The Morning Show is probably not going to air at least until the summer, and perhaps mid-to-late summer, at that. There is very little reason for the streaming service to share some news on it this early on in the process.

If Apple TV+ is going to share something on one of their shows tonight, more than likely we’re looking at being Ted Lasso. We already know how popular it is, and it’s also going to be premiering at some point in the spring!

When will a date be announced?

The cautiously optimistic part of our mind seems to think that it’s possible we’re going to learn at some point in April or May — the date will come down to when there’s a whole in the schedule, coupled with when post-production is totally done.

Related – Get more news on the end of filming

Do you think we’ll be getting The Morning Show season 3 within the next few months

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







