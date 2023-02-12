Is Judy Parfitt leaving Call the Midwife; Sister Monica Joan dead?

Is Judy Parfitt leaving Call the Midwife after so many years? We know that Sister Monica Joan looks like she’s on the verge of death…

The first thing that we should say here with confidence is that we don’t think that anyone would be altogether pleased to see something happen to this character. We’re talking about someone who has been a part of our lives for the better part of over a decade, and we don’t think Nonnatus House would be the same without her. However, she is clearly ailing, and one of the things that we’ve long known about this series is that it often paints the reality of situations. It is never trying too hard to paint with a brush of idealism; characters die, just as people do in the real world.

With that in mind, we’re left on quite a cliffhanger until the show returns in two weeks…

Behind the scenes, the one thing we would tell you is that there hasn’t been any sort of official comment made about the future of Parfitt on this show and with that, there’s at least a chance that she could pull through! Regardless, it is very-much clear that writer Heidi Thomas wants us to be feeling all of the things at this particular moment.

The message of Sister Monica Joan’s situation

Remember to hold onto love, no matter what. These are the memories and the feelings that can stand the real test of time. This show, in perhaps more perfect language, has always done a good job reminding its viewers to cherish the small things in life and remember/acknowledge that they may not be there forever. It is not always an easy reality to face, but it is nonetheless rather important.

Do you think that Judy Parfitt could be leaving Call the Midwife following the events of season 12 episode 7?

