Mayfair Witches season 1 episode 7 spoilers: Last before finale

Next week on Mayfair Witches season 1 episode 7, we’re going to see a story that has extremely high stakes from start to finish. Just remember where things are in the story right now! There are only two more episodes left this season and while we know a season 2 is coming, there could be at least some storylines that are wrapped up soon.

We also certainly know entering this episode that the stakes are higher than ever. The title for this story is “Tessa,” and that really tells you a lot of what you need to know. Remember that at the start of this episode, we’re going to see that character kidnapped! Can Rowan make sure that she’s okay? We know that for at least a part of the season, Alexandra Daddario’s character did what she could to resist a part of her identity.

Below, you can check out the full Mayfair Witches season 1 episode 7 synopsis with some other updates all about what lies ahead:

Rowan makes a shocking discovery, but has to deal with it alone; a tragic event brings Rowan closer to the Mayfairs — and Lasher; Sip falls deeper down the rabbit hole of the key necklace.

Of course, we do think that there’s a lot that Rowan has to figure out about both herself and being a Mayfair within this episode. There is a certain part of her destiny that is unavoidable and beyond just that, she could be hunted almost no matter what at this point. There are so many out there who clearly have nefarious goals in mind for the entire family; there was a reason why early on in her life, she was severed from her family name. Now, the situation is different, and there may not be a way to go back to the past.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Mayfair Witches, including the recent renewal

What are you most want to see when it comes to Mayfair Witches season 1 episode 7 at AMC?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back around for more. (Photo: AMC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







