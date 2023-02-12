Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Any hope at big game reveal?

Is there any chance at all that there could be a Euphoria season 3 premiere date reveal at some point today? It may sound crazy, but there is one simple case to be made for it: An enormous platform courtesy of the Super Bowl!

We know that over the years, the big game has been used as one of the biggest promotional platforms out there, and we tend to think that this is going to remain the case for quite some time. No other telecast generates the same sort of viewership in America or ends up having the same amount of pop-culture clout. It stands out extensively from the pack, and we’ve seen networks and streaming services spend the millions of dollars it takes to get some sort of ad dropped in there.

As for whether or not HBO is looking to do that with the Zendaya series today, let’s just say that we are not altogether confident … and there is a pretty specific reason for it. Filming for season 3 has yet to even start! Why in the known world would this network promote a show that is almost a year away still? If you did not know, we are projecting an early 2024 launch for the third season, and typically, networks don’t promote a series so hard that is a substantial period of time away from coming on the air.

Odds are, we’ll actually start seeing more legitimate promotion for the return of Euphoria a little bit later this year, when there is some substantial footage out there and ways to get somewhat more excited about what is coming up next. We know that this is a dark show that has featured a lot of struggle, but that won’t stop us from having a little bit of hope here and there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

