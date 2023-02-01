Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Our hopes for February

As we get into the month of February, is there some good news to share on Euphoria season 3? What is there to look forward to?

The first thing that we should state here is that this should be a very big month for the Zendaya drama. After all, most indications are that production will be kicking off this month! We have been waiting a long time to see new episodes, and there is some relief in knowing that we can at least start to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

Unfortunately, production starting does not mean that we are going to be getting premiere date news in the near future. As a matter of fact, we could be waiting for most of the year to get something in that vein! Our current production is that the third season is going to premiere when we get around to January or February 2024. If that turns out to be the case, then we will probably seen something announced in the fall.

So is there at least a chance that over the next four weeks, something more is said in regards to casting or the story to come? There’s a chance, but we have to remember that Euphoria is one of the more secretive productions out there. They don’t let a lot of info get out from the set, so it mostly comes down to if we learn a few things from interviews featuring the cast.

The craziest thing entering the season

With the way that season 2 ended, you can make the case that season 3 could go in all sorts of directions and in a way, many of them could still feel believable. There could be a big time jump, but to when? Also, will there be new additions?

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Euphoria, including some other discussions all about filming

What are you most excited to see when it comes to Euphoria season 3 over at HBO?

Do you think we could get any big news this month? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Also, stay here for more great news you won’t want to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







