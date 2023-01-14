Euphoria season 3 premiere date: Is filming set to begin soon?

Euphoria season 3 is going to start filming at some point in the reasonably-near future; it is mostly a matter of when.

So what can we say at the moment about the future? Well, let’s just start off by noting that there have been rumors for a while that the show will start production next month. That makes at least some sense when it comes to the suggested timeline that’s been out there for the series for the past little while. We tend to think that HBO would like to see the show back in early 2024, and the series will need to get cameras rolling before too long in order to ensure that this happens.

We know that on one level, it’s fair to wonder why an eight-episode series would take so long to film. Isn’t there a way to move things along a little bit faster than this? In theory, it’s something that makes sense to think about, but the truth here is that Euphoria takes a long time to film and edit thanks to its style, its atmosphere, and also having so much done by a single person in Sam Levinson. It is an extremely ambitious show and it requires a long timeline.

Provided that we are going to be seeing filming kick off soon, of course we’d love for that to mean that we’ll be getting a chance to see some news before too long. Truthfully, though, we’re going to be at the mercy of whatever HBO wants to do when it comes to that. They could opt to be nice and give us a good bit of info as to what’s coming up next; or, they could say almost nothing at all for the next six months. At this point, we really think we have to prepare ourselves for both of these possibilities.

Related – Take a look at some other news on Euphoria right now, including the overall impact of the big awards show wins

what are you the most excited to see overall when it comes to Euphoria season 3?

Share some of your thoughts and hopes on the matter in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay tuned for some other updates. (Photo: HBO.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







