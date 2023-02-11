Wednesday season 2 premiere date: Any big reveal soon?

Is there a chance that we’re going to see a Wednesday season 2 premiere date reveal — or any reveal at all — in the near future?

Of course, we tend to think that the demand is going to be out there all across the board, and for a number of big reasons. After all, there is a lot to consider! Take, for starters, the simple fact that season 1 was enormously successful, even more so than anyone could have ever expected. The Jenna Ortega series even still has further potential to grow its audience in the coming months, and that’s why, in particular, it makes sense to have some sort of reveal during the Super Bowl this weekend. Think of it like this: Netflix does have a history of using the big game in order to promote their shows, and very few are going to generate the buzz as this one. Why wouldn’t they want to start pushing this to some extent FAR in the future?

Well, herein lies the problem: We are really far in the future. As a matter of fact, we’re so far that it feels almost impossible that something is going to be pushed right now. It’s a fantastic thing to think about, but season 2 of Wednesday has yet to start filming! There’s no way for Netflix to announce a premiere date or anything else for it yet. (We tend to think the first half of 2024 is a dream scenario for this show; we’ll wait and see if that happens.)

It’s still possible that the Addams Family series could be featured in some sort of Netflix promo this weekend, but more as a part of montage with old footage. That could still help the show, but there won’t be much to share in terms of brand-new stuff for the immediate future. (If we’re lucky, we’ll get a premiere date announcement near the end of the year.

Related – Has anyone seen some scripts for season 2 as of yet?

When do you think we will have a chance to actually see Wednesday season 2?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, come back to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







