Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date: Big chance?

We know there is a big demand for an Only Murders in the Building season 3 premiere date over at Hulu already — and why wouldn’t there be? The moment that was revealed that Meryl Streep was joining the show, we tend to think demand went through the roof. There is a ton to be excited about in regards to what lies ahead and in the end, we just have to wait and see when episodes are ready and beyond that, when the streaming service decides to bring it back.

So is there a chance that we could learn that in the extremely near future — such as during the Super Bowl? We think there is a case for a big commercial…

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for upcoming ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING season 3 videos!

The most obvious justification for Hulu to do this is that we’re talking about a comedy still on the rise. We think that Only Murders in the Building still has the potential to balloon its audience out — it has three stars in Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez, and that’s without even mentioning Streep or Paul Rudd, who is also going to have a big role. Also, we do think there are other surprises still in store, and who doesn’t love a good murder mystery?

In general, the ceiling is high for this show, but there are still two reasons why Hulu may not reveal a premiere date during the big game. For starters, we’re still probably a good four or five months, if not longer, from the premiere airing. Typically, networks and streaming services announce a date two or three months in advance. Also, it’s probably just not something Hulu wants to spend the millions on at this point. If season 3 were starting in the next couple of months, we tend to think they’d consider it then.

For now, let’s cross our fingers and hope the new season lives up to the hype!

Related – Is Nathan Lane returning for season 3?

When do you think we’ll actually see Only Murders in the Building season 3?

Be sure to let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates. (Photo: Hulu.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







