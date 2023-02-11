Power Book II: Ghost season 3 trailer: Why the long wait?

At this point, we are beyond eager to get some sort of Power Book II: Ghost season 3 trailer courtesy of the folks at Starz. Why wouldn’t we? We are talking about a show that is very much loved, and one that we know is coming on March 17.

At the time of this writing, we’re less than five weeks away now from the show coming back. That’s exciting, but it’d certainly be more so if we were to actually get some footage of Michael Rainey Jr. and the rest of the cast.

So what are the folks at Starz waiting for at this point? We’d argue that we’re looking at here is mostly a situation of them waiting for the right moment to share something. Clearly, we are not there as of yet, but this is a spot that we should arrive at pretty soon. If we had to hand over a theory to a lot of you, it’s that the network doesn’t want the show to get lost in the shuffle during Super Bowl Weekend.

What are we anticipating in a season 3 trailer?

We think a lot of it will come down to how Tariq is trying to set up a new situation in his life. The dynamic with him and Brayden is very much to be determined after what happened at the end of season 2. Will the latter be confined to the world of hedge funds?

Meanwhile, we’re also going to be seeing in here Monet plotting her next move in the wake of losing her son Zeke. This was someone who represented a way out of this situation and now, we’re left to wonder just how she will move forward. She’s still got the rest of her family … but calling them dysfunctional is really putting it mildly at this point.

What are you most hoping to check out when it comes to Power Book II: Ghost season 3 at Starz?

