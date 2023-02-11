Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: A possible Super Bowl reveal?

Is there a chance that we could learn about a Bridgerton season 3 premiere date some point during the Super Bowl this weekend?

We should start off this piece by noting the following: On paper, it may not seem like this makes a lot of sense. The biggest NFL game in the world doesn’t have a lot in common with a British period drama and yet, we tend to think that there are reasons why Netflix would still consider this.

For starters, remember the fact that we have seen them do things like this before! Why wouldn’t they at least contemplate doing something in this vein all over again? They may not do it for every show, but we tend to think that Bridgerton is in the same stratosphere as Stranger Things when it comes to the sort of attention that they are willing to give it.

Now, we come to the bad news. While there are many reasons why the streaming service would want to have a season 3 trailer or premiere date announcement during the Super Bowl, it’s not going to happen — at least for this year. For starters, the show is still too far away! Filming is close to being wrapped up for the season but ultimately, we’re not quite there just yet and a certain amount of patience is still going to be required to see the continuation of Penelope’s story. We tend to think that late summer is the earliest we could see the series return, but it could be later than that.

Also, if Netflix is going to promote a show in the Bridgerton universe during the big game, it’s going to be the upcoming Queen Charlotte series. That program, after all, is so much closer to coming back.

Do you think we get a possible Bridgerton season 3 reveal during the Super Bowl?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

