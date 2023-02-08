Bridgerton season 3 premiere date: Could it go into 2024?

When you look at where things are right now when it comes to Bridgerton season 3, we could be nearing the end of filming! There’s a chance that the cast and crew could be done by the end of this month or early March, which means that we are at the next phase of the process — or, in other news, more waiting.

Now that we’ve said that, another question still remains — just how long will we be waiting to see what is coming up next?

We should note here first and foremost that we’re almost certainly going to see the period drama back on the streaming service this year, mostly because nothing else makes sense. We know that the Queen Charlotte prequel is coming first, but to have Netflix putting this show on the shelf for several months at a time would make no real sense at all.

However, there is at least one scenario where we could see, at least in theory, part of Bridgerton being saved for the new year. That just comes down to if the streamer wants to do some sort of split season. We’ve written about the idea of this before and while it’s possible that they employ something similar with the next batch of episodes, there’s just not much of a road map for them to go through with this just yet. We do tend to think this is something you can’t predict with this show until it actually happens.

Now that we’ve said that…

There is a chance that we’re left waiting until the holiday season to check season 3. Remember that even when filming is done and these episodes are ready, we still could be left waiting for a long time. Netflix has final season on when this stuff comes out and in the end, they’ll make the decision that is right for them … even if it’s one that is frustrating on the outside looking in.

What do you most want to see on Bridgerton season 3, no matter when it premieres?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

