Virgin River season 5 premiere date: Big game reveal ahead?

Is there a chance that we could have some more news on a Virgin River season 5 premiere date in the near future — or, to be specific, during the Super Bowl this weekend?

On paper, we recognize if this idea feels like a somewhat crazy proposition. Remember for a moment here that Virgin River is sort of the opposite to an NFL game when it comes to style and substance. However, Netflix is one of those companies that has shelled out the big money for commercials in the past! We also think they are starting to think of the Alexandra Breckenridge drama as one of their upper-tier hits at this point. We don’t think that they have it on the same level as a Squid Game or Stranger Things as of yet, but who knows what the future could hold?

Given that season 5 is most likely going to be premiering this summer (most likely July), you can argue that the timing works out that we could get a Super Bowl spot teasing either the premiere date or an approximate one. Or, at the very least Virgin River could be featured alongside some of the streamer’s other top shows.

So what are the odds of this? For the time being, we’d argue that there is a chance … but we wouldn’t say that it is an altogether massive one. The biggest issue remains the cost associated with putting a Super Bowl ad on TV. Even if Netflix has done it before, we can’t ever assume that a corporation is going to want to do that every year. They may also think it’s a little too early to announce a date here, provided that season 5 premieres when we expect. Sure, filming is already done, but the streamer could sit on these episodes for a good while.

Even if it is unlikely, there’s still no denying that this is a fun thing to think about — we’re just going to have to be patient for a good while to see when Netflix brings some of our favorites back.

Do you wish we’d get a Virgin River season 5 premiere date reveal during the Super Bowl?

