Virgin River season 5 premiere date: How flexible is Netflix?

We’re sure that a lot of you out there are very much excited to see Virgin River season 5 premiere on Netflix at some point. Really, it is just a matter of when we’re going to have an opportunity to see it again, and the streaming service has one thing very much on their side right now: Options, and plenty of them.

Just how flexible are they at the moment? Let’s just put it this way: Over the course of the past several months, they’ve had no shortage of other hits. Wednesday surpassed everyone’s high expectations, and with the launch of YOU season 4 today, they have another show that people are going to be eager to binge over the next little while. These shows allow them to be more daring with some of their upcoming releases, and you have to consider Virgin River to be one of their more enticing properties for a number of different reasons.

The obvious thing for Netflix to do is rather simple: Bring the Alexandra Breckenridge drama back on a given Wednesday or Friday in July, and then stream all the episodes at once. Yet, there are a few other options they could be circling at present.

1. Having it arrive early – Netflix doesn’t typically release a season less than a year before the previous one, but if there is a hole in their schedule, they could make an exception.

2. Premiere the show on a different day – Today, YOU season 4 premiered on a Thursday, and there is value in them considering something atypical like this. It’d give Virgin River its own day of the week to shine and not force it up against something at the box office.

3. Split up the season – We’ve talked about this before, but giving you two batches of six episodes could lead to an earlier premiere — or more subscriber revenue. Sure, nobody really loves having to spend more money, but Netflix (like any other streamer) is looking for ways to generate more income.

What do you think Netflix is going to decide on when it comes to the Virgin River season 5 premiere date?

