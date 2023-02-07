Virgin River season 5 premiere date: An expanding world?

While we wait for news around a Virgin River season 5 premiere date, we do think there’s a lot to wonder with Netflix in general. Take, for starters, what other sort of announcements that they could be thinking about in terms of the show.

If there is one thing that we’ve really seen out of television the past few years, it is the ever-rising need for franchises. It is why there are nine hours of Dick Wolf-related programs a week on network TV, why Game of Thrones has multiple spin-offs / prequels in development, and also why something else is already being planned from within the Stranger Things world.

So is there a chance we hear something more about Virgin River around the time a premiere date is announced? Let’s just say this: It wouldn’t come as all that much of a surprise. Think about it like this: We already have a hugely successful show here that performs really well despite not having the promotion of other series. We also think there’s room for more romantic dramas within the greater Netflix world. We are anticipating that season 5 will be premiering in July and with that, we could hear some sort of announcement when we get around to April or May.

Around that time, is there a chance for some spin-off news? It’s possible something could be announced there alongside a season 6 — or, it could be saved for whenever Virgin River proper ends. We should confirm that nothing has been confirmed or even mentioned when it comes to a spin-off show yet, but we’re telling you to keep your eyes peeled for the time being. This is the sort of thing that would keep people talking about the world year-around, and isn’t that something that Netflix wants?

Of course, we don’t want any potential spin-off to come at the expense of the flagship show; let us hope that the OG series is around for many more years!

