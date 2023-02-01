Virgin River season 5 premiere date: February expectations

Now that we are into the month of February, what can you expect to see when it comes to Virgin River season 5? Is there anything realistic to hope for?

As so many of you may know if you have read some past articles, we are slowly moving in the direction of news. Production wrapped more than two months ago in Vancouver, and we tend to imagine that post-production is currently going on behind the scenes. The hope is that we are going to see something more confirmed over the next few months and it’s just a matter of when.

Unfortunately, we’re not altogether optimistic that some big news is going to be coming around in February, mostly because we are still so far away. Given that this show has been synonymous with July from the very beginning, that’s when we think we are going to see it again — and provided that is the case, there is a good chance that we’ll be able to see an official announcement come April or May.

Is it possible that Netflix could give us a premiere month before then? Sure. It doesn’t hurt them to come out in the next 28 days and say that the Alexandra Breckenridge series is going to be coming back in July. So long as they are certain about that, they can say something.

Other than some incredibly-vague tease about the future, we suppose that the only other thing we could conceivably get in the near future is a fun tease or two from the cast. They may not be able to give too much away, but it’s possible that a question or two about Virgin River will be asked in some random interview.

