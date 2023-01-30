Virgin River season 5 premiere date: A traditional release?

What are we going to be seeing when it comes to Virgin River season 5 over on Netflix, and how will it be released? It goes without saying, but this is something we already want answers to, and for good reason! We’re months away from filming wrapping up, and we’re seeing the streaming service take more of an experimental approach with some of their shows at this point.

Want some examples? The premiere of YOU season 4 is coming in just a matter of days, and the streaming service will 100% be splitting that up into two parts. Meanwhile, they did something similar with Stranger Things and at some point, we wouldn’t be surprised if they moved a show into three separate chunks as opposed to just two.

Is binge-watching becoming a thing of the past? With some networks and streaming services, it’s starting to feel that way. Yet, Netflix still releases most of their shows all at once, and we do still think that is going to be the case when it comes to Virgin River. If you are the higher-ups, why would you want to change what is a successful formula? This show is tailor-made for the binge-watching approach where you get through four or five episodes within a single sitting.

At this point, let’s just say that we’d be surprised in the event they were to do something a little bit different with season 5 — there are going to be some shows out there that are well-suited to this level of experimentation. We just don’t think that this is the one. Are we curious to see what they decide with a few other shows across the board? Sure, but we tend to think that Virgin River has a loyal audience for a reason and you need to continue to cater to what they want.

As for when these episodes will be released…

We’re still thinking July. Unless Netflix says something otherwise, we don’t think this is going to change.

