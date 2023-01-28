Virgin River season 5 premiere date: The earlier, the better?

When are we actually going to get a Virgin River season 5 premiere date over at Netflix? It’s obviously clear there is a demand for it. This is an incredibly popular show for the streaming service, and it’s one of the few that has that distinction without some enormous marketing campaign or a ton of special effects. The story and the characters are the primary selling point, and that’s great when you are trying to ultimately convince people to stick around and watch more week in and week out.

Now that we’ve spelled all of that out, let’s go ahead and move to the next, all-important question: Just how early could we be expected to see the next batch of episodes? They are already filmed, and we don’t think the editing/post-production process is going to be so extreme that the next six months are devoted solely to that. Since when would that make sense to anyone out there?

In the past, we have noted that July is the most-likely month that we are going to see Alexandra Breckenridge and the rest of the cast back, and that continues to make more sense than anything else. After all, we need to remember that one of the best indications of the future is what we’ve already seen in the past.

Yet, we do want to throw two other June dates at you here: June 23 and June 30. Depending on where a lot of other premieres fall on the Netflix calendar — think in terms of The Witcher and the remaining episodes of Manifest — it could make sense for Virgin River to come out a little bit earlier. Also, remember that the streamer should want to have episodes available for the July 4 holiday, a time when they tend to perform really well.

While July may still be the most-likely start window for the show, we wouldn’t rule either of these days out either, for now. Keep your eyes peeled, and rest assured we will do the same on this end.

