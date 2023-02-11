Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 premiere date: How early?

It’s a joy to know that a Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2 is coming to Paramount+ following the recent season 1 finale. Of course, with that being said there are still questions as to just how early it could be. Are we really going to be stuck waiting until late fall to see the cast and crew again?

At the end of the day, we recognize fully that we are at the mercy of the streaming service and whatever they decide … but there are some reasons for hope that it could be sooner.

Take, for example, early comments suggest that filming for season 2 could take place in the spring, which is early than when things started up for the first batch of episodes. This means that they could be ready to premiere in the summer at the earliest, depending of course on how Paramount+ structures the schedule.

Of course, this is where we remind you that they easily could be saved for the fall just from the vantage point of stability. This streaming service likes to have content year-round, and there is no denying that Criminal Minds: Evolution provided them some quality programming around the holidays — something that was not executive produced by Taylor Sheridan (who seems to have almost every other hit that they have).

If nothing else, the earliest start of filming this time means that there may be a little bit more flexibility than there was previously, and we certainly feel like that will lead to some discussions behind the scenes. For season 1, the show had to move really fast if the idea was for it to premiere over the course of 2023. Getting an early renewal this time around allows for a good bit more planning to be done ahead of time.

When do you think we are ultimately going to get Criminal Minds: Evolution season 2?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

