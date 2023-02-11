Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: A Super Bowl reveal?

Is there any chance at all that we could get a Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date over the course of Super Bowl Sunday? There’s no mistake that we absolutely want it! Of course, whether or not we are getting it is very much a different story.

What we can say here first and foremost is rather simple: We’re talking about one of the most-watched TV events out there and if there is something one thing that the Paramount Network would want to promote during the big game, this is it. We know that there are some crossover viewers with the NFL and it’s an easy way to advertise to an audience you’d absolutely want.

Unfortunately, this is where we have to come in with both the bad news and an unfortunate reminder: You are going to be waiting a good while to see what’s coming up next. The odds of us getting a formal Yellowstone date during the big game are slim to none, mostly because the future of the show itself remains in some flux. We know that the network has already said that season 5 will return in the summer and that is most likely going to be the case, but can you say anything with 100% certainty? The future is in a little more flux until we know that a shooting schedule with Kevin Costner has been set.

Whenever we do get a return date for the show, it will likely be some sort of teaser or trailer that arrives with a little less fanfare — as in, it won’t be tied to a sporting event of this magnitude. We do think that Paramount would be willing to spend the money if they had something to announce — but the truth is (at least for now) that they are not in that particular spot.

Is there anything that you are especially hoping to see moving into Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

