Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: An order change?

In the wake of everything that has happened this week when it comes to Yellowstone season 5, could we anticipate a change for episode 9? If you are anticipating something like this, let’s just say that we would more than understand.

After all, consider the following for the time being: If there are issues involving Kevin Costner’s availability, isn’t it fair to wonder if the Paramount Network could trim down the rest of the season? That could enable them to better work around his schedule and make it seem like John Dutton is barely there. It’s possible that there have already been discussions … but we consider it unlikely. After all, there are so many reasons to keep the order right at 14.

First and foremost, need we remind you for a moment that all parties had already agreed to do the 14 episodes this season? Also, it is well worth noting that there is more than likely a number of scripts already written and that has to be considered here, as well. We don’t think the story for a show like this can be shifted altogether easy, even if there are contingency plans.

We tend to think that at the moment, the priority for all parties involved is to try and find a deal that keeps Costner on board for as long as possible. That is the sentiment that we’ve gotten from the network ever since the reports about Kevin’s uncertain future first surfaced in the first place. We have to believe that we’re going to be seeing everyone try to keep things stable for at least the rest of the season, especially since there is already a return date set for the summer. We tend to think we’ll be able to see it in July, provided of course that there are no significant delays with production.

Do you think there will be any order change for Yellowstone season 5 the rest of the way?

