Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 return date: What’s ahead now?

If you are fairly confused about the future of Yellowstone season 5 episode 9 after some recent headlines, we don’t blame you. Earlier this week, the bombshell report came out suggesting that we’re going to be seeing Kevin Costner potentially either depart the show; or, that Yellowstone as we know it could end outright.

For now, everything seems to be in a certain degree of flux over scheduling for the recent Golden Globe winner. The initial reports about the potential end of the show were pretty early in the week and now, everything is suddenly quiet. As a result of that, we do tend to think there are more questions surfacing, including what in the world is actually going on here.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more Yellowstone season 5 videos!

So is there a clear answer to that? Unfortunately, this is the best we can offer: There are discussions behind the scenes. Some of the news getting out in the way that it did does offer somewhat of a paradigm shift here, at least in the sense of this stuff being public. Odds are, there’s been talk about scheduling concerns for weeks or even months beforehand. There may be more pressure now to get something done and either ensure Kevin’s return or shift the series in another direction. Unless someone has a really detailed report from an inside report, don’t be stunned if things are quiet now until they are sorted out.

While Paramount Network has already said that Yellowstone is returning with the rest of season 5 in the summer, don’t be shocked if we do still see a few things shift and/or change. There is still room for that to happen at this point, depending how everything plays out! On the outside looking in, we can just wait and hope for the best. We know the franchise at large will move forward even without Costner, but we are hoping for some proper resolution at some point.

Related – Why there could be some sort of delay ahead!

What do you think is the next thing we will hear in regards to Yellowstone season 5 episode 9?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts on the matter below! Once you do just that, remember to also stay tuned — we do have some other great stuff coming up before too long. (Photo: Paramount Network.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







